Kris Jenner Throws Shade At Tyson Beckford In Best Way Possible After He Disses Kim: ‘WHO’?

Kris Jenner has her daughter’s back! Her response to being asked about Tyson Beckford’s Kim Kardashian diss was the ultimate clap back! Check it out here!

Kris Jenner, 62, has once again has proven to be the mom we all wish we had. After leaving a West Hollywood dinner on August 2 with Ellen DeGeneres, 60 and Portia de Rossi, 45, the Kardashian matriarch was asked by a photographer about Kim Kardashian’s ongoing feud with Tyson Beckford. Kris was armed and ready with a shade-filled response! “Who’s Tyson?” she spat back in a short & sweet reply. Kris didn’t miss a beat and flashed an innocent smile as she threw the 47-year-old model & actor under the bus. Classic Kris!

In case you need a refresher, Tyson totally body-shamed Kim K on her Instagram earlier this week. When the star showed off her curves in a killer skin-tight ensemble, Tyson made it known he wasn’t a fan. “Sorry. I don’t care for it personally,” he said in a comment under Kim’s photo. “She’s not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip,” he added. Tyson’s scathing diss didn’t bother Kim though. She threw shade of her own! “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” she clapped back.

A quick-witted Kim went under fire for her response though, after fans felt that it held undertones of homophobia. The shot at Tyson’s sexuality had the internet in an uproar. “Poor Kim K…she was mad that she’s not the object of every black man’s desires….so she calls Tyson Beckford gay. You can’t tell me her statement wasn’t homophobic,” one person said. Naturally, it didn’t sit well with Tyson either, who defended himself on Instagram. “Train 5-6 days a wk, weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can’t defend themselves!” Beckford captioned an Instagram photo. “I support LGBTQ, even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do.”

Tyson isn’t the only person Kim has been exchanging fighting words with. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star apparently has bad blood with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39. In a new clip from the premiere of KUWTK, Kourtney sheds tears as she claps back at Kim for calling her ugly. Kim called Kourt “the least interesting to look at,” among other things, which sent her sister flying completely off the handle. By the looks of it, Kim might have to start thinking twice about what she says!