Kourtney Kardashian Admits Drama With Kim & Khloe Is ‘Ongoing’: Why She’s Not Completely Healed

While the ‘KUWTK’ clips we’ve seen show Kourtney and Kim Kardashian going at it over the Kardashian Kristmas card & drama from months ago, Kourtney admits the issues with her sisters are still very present.

As Kourtney Kardashian has watched the sneak peeks of the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians along with the rest of us, she admitted in a new interview that she’s surprised by what her sisters said about her behind her back, and revealed the drama is still continuing today. “I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension was building between us. I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn’t take it any more,” Kourtney told E! News of the massive fight. “Honestly, I think [the drama] is ongoing. I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself.” A Kardashian insider also told HollywoodLife.com of the blowout fights, “Kourtney loves all of her sisters and there are times she argues with all of them, that’s normal in her family. But her fights with Kim [Kardashian] have always been the worst.” They added, “Kim got so personal and really hit some of Kourtney’s biggest insecurities, that’s why their huge fight hurt so badly. Kourtney has not healed entirely since their epic fight several months ago. While she has forgiven Kim for a lot of the mean things that were said in anger, Kourt can’t forget… the damage is done.”

Kourt’s admittance that she and her sisters still aren’t on the best terms, comes shortly after a clip showed she and Kim exchanging some fighting words surrounding the iconic Kardashian Christmas card. In the sneak peek, Kim tells her, “No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go. … We don’t want you in the shoot.” Then, following the heated scene, Kim tells Khloe [Kardashian], “She just doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore!” “She can shove Kardashian up her f–king vagina!” Khloe responded. Yikes.

“I was watching that moment and I was like, ‘Are they talking about me?!'” Kourtney told E! “When I was watching some cuts, I see my sisters talking about me and I obviously have no idea because I wasn’t there and I’m like, ‘What?! They’re saying this about me?’ And then Kendall has my back.” We can’t wait to see this all play out in the 15th season of Keeping Up, which premieres this Sunday at 9 PM on E!