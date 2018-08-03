Kim Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sis Had Hotter Underwear Look While Showing Off Abs?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are two hot mamas! Both sisters shared pics of themselves rocking underwear that showed off their incredibly toned stomachs.

If you follow any of the Kardashian-Jenner women on Instagram, then you’re acutely aware of what they all look like in a bikini. Whether you’re looking at Kendall Jenner‘s feed or Kourtney Kardashian‘s, you’ll likely see plenty of pics of their abs while hanging by the pool or on a boat off the Mediterranean. But there are two siblings who don’t need a luxurious vacation or any other reason to share photos of their rock-hard abs. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner practically live in underwear, and they will take pics of them wearing said underwear whenever it pleases them. (Good for them! Keep feelin’ yourselves!)

Most recently, Kim took to Instagram on Aug. 2 to share a photo from her “bake sesh.” In the image, she can be seen holding a giant spoon with what looks like brownie mix on it. When you take your eyes away from the gooey deliciousness that is unbaked baked goods, you’ll see that she’s hanging out in her kitchen while wearing a grey scoop neck bra and a high-cut thong. #Casual.

Earlier the same day, Kylie posted a mirror selfie in which she wears a white high-cut thong and matching off-the-shoulder crop top. She’s also posing with an unusual object – a bottle of Bondi Sands tanning spray. “My new favorite at home self tan all the way from Australia @bondisands #ad,” she captioned the pic.

While her outfit is certainly sexy, it’s actually her hashtag that’s caught our attention. The lip-kit mogul doesn’t post too many #ad posts, but as we previously reported in May, Kylie’s sponsored content is worth the equivalent of $1 million of traditional ad spending. Homegirl’s making bank with a mirror selfie! She’s gonna be at billionaire status before we know it.

Honestly, both women look incredible and their dressed down looks are completely on point, but Kylie made way more money with her post, so isn’t she the real winner here? I’d say so, but let us know how you feel by voting below.