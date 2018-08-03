Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Make Out On The Beach In Their Most Public Display Of Affection Ever

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx put to rest any break-up rumors by frolicking on the beach & making out! Check out all of the pics of their PDA right here!

Breakup rumors? What breakup rumors? Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx squashed any speculation that they had split after five years of dating by taking their love to the beach on Jul. 21. The two not only snuggled together on the sand, the pair also passionately made out while Jamie was draped over her. In addition to that, the two sweetly hugged and at one point, Jamie supported her while she did a handstand. The couple, who are notoriously private, certainly put their shyness away for this outing! CHECK OUT ALL OF THE PICS OF THEIR BEACH DATE RIGHT HERE.

We reported earlier how onlookers managed to catch the two goofing off on the beach. “They were not hiding their affection from anyone,” a beach-going eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They were totally engaged with each other. They were never on their phones. She had this incredible smile on her face. She looked smitten.” These reports are completely echoed by all the latest pics of them two of them together — they looked absolutely inseparable!

Rumors of Jamie and Katie’s breakup was fueled when Holmes was spotted out getting lunch with Scott Eastwood on Jul. 23, two days after Jamie and Katie were seen out on the beach. However, considering the fact that Scott left their lunch with a notebook in hand, it’s much more probable that the two were on a business meeting. While a previous report claimed that Jamie and Katie had split up due to “trust issues”, publicist Leslie Sloane shot down these rumors, saying that they were “100 percent untrue.” And now, after these pictures have surfaced, we can finally put to bed all the gossip surrounding an alleged split.