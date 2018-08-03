Happy Birthday, Karlie Kloss: 11 Cutest PDA Pics With Her New Fiancé

Happy birthday, Karlie! We’re celebrating the model’s special day by taking a look at her cutest PDA photos with her new fiancé, Joshua Kusher. Check it out!

We’ve got a birthday in the house! Gorgeous model Karlie Kloss turned 26 today, August 3 and we can’t wait to see how she celebrates! We hope it’s with her cute new fiancé Joshua Kusher, 33. We LIVE for this couple’s PDA, especially since they’ve been dating nearly seven whole years! That’s like a lifetime in the entertainment industry! We hope these two continue to stay strong because we love seeing their relationship grow. We also can’t wait to hear about their wedding plans — we’re sure the big day will be epic.

The two have kept their relationship on the quiet side, and don’t really let the public into their lives — but hey, we respect that! However, once in a while we get a cute glimpse of their PDA. Karlie posted a super cute selfie of the two on a beach on July 24 to announce their engagement, which she captioned, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over!” How precious is that!? She was kissing his cheek while he smiled from ear to ear at the camera. We’re so happy for these two!

Meanwhile, paparazzi captured the love birds at the US Open Tennis Championship in 2014, with Josh laying his head on Karlie’s shoulder — so sweet! Karlie seemed to be very invested in the game, but Josh looked like he only had eyes for his beautiful girlfriend. Josh was also Karlie’s date to the MET Gala in 2016 and they both looked incredible! Karlie stunned in a white gown with cut outs showing a lot of skin, while Josh looked fly in a tux. The two held hands as they entered the carpet looking incredibly happy, aw!

