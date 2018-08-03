Justin Theroux ‘Fears’ He’ll Never Find Someone Like Jennifer Aniston: He’s Missing Her
Justin Theroux ‘fears’ that Jennifer Aniston is irreplaceable and that he’ll never find another woman like her. Here’s why he’s missing her and their ‘great life together.’
Justin Theroux, 46, is missing his ex Jennifer Aniston, 49! “Justin has real fears that he will never be able to find another woman like Jennifer,” a source close to Theroux tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The more time Justin spends away from Jen, meeting new people and being single, the more he realizes how incredible he had it with Jen. They laughed together, made each other happy, had a lot in common and had a great life together.” The insider also added that “Jen was amazing” and the actor “really misses her.”
“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” she said, adding, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”