Justin Theroux ‘Fears’ He’ll Never Find Someone Like Jennifer Aniston: He’s Missing Her

Justin Theroux ‘fears’ that Jennifer Aniston is irreplaceable and that he’ll never find another woman like her. Here’s why he’s missing her and their ‘great life together.’

Justin Theroux, 46, is missing his ex Jennifer Aniston, 49! “Justin has real fears that he will never be able to find another woman like Jennifer,” a source close to Theroux tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The more time Justin spends away from Jen, meeting new people and being single, the more he realizes how incredible he had it with Jen. They laughed together, made each other happy, had a lot in common and had a great life together.” The insider also added that “Jen was amazing” and the actor “really misses her.”

As we previously reported, Theroux was “ suffering major FOMO ” after Aniston’s cover photos for the InStyle‘s Sept. 2018 issue dropped this week. But just because he’s missing her, doesn’t mean they’re getting back together. “The marriage is over, but they’re still each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” another source told us. “They’re genuinely still really good friends, but that’s it.”

The Friends alum also opened up to the magazine about how she’s feeling post-breakup – and no, she’s not upset or broken-hearted . “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken,” Aniston said.