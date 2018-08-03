Julia Roberts, Hayley Atwell & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week — New Pics

From ‘Pretty Woman’ to ‘Christopher Robin,’ tons of stars looked spectacular on the red carpet this week. See the best fashion moments in the gallery below!

Julia Roberts is best dressed this week! She looked beautiful in blue, wearing a Sandro suit while promoting her new Amazon series Homecoming at a TCA panel on July 28. She was beaming with her newly lightened blonde hair, showcasing her signature smile! Christopher Robin star Hayley Atwell wore a gorgeous multi-colored J. Mendel gown to the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on July 30. Kristen Bell was sexy in a black leather August Getty Atelier dress with a tiny waist cut-out at the Like Father film premiere in Los Angeles on July 31. Jessica Simpson wore a black and white Gucci dress while out and about in NYC, carrying a Valentino purse and strutting in sky-high Christian Louboutin heels.

Chloe Grace Moretz wore a flirty red dress walking into The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York on August 2, promoting her film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. It was so cute and age appropriate! Plus, the bold color looked gorgeous against her blonde hair. Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan looked chic in a velour Altuzarra dress and Jimmy Choo shoes at the Mile 22 photo call in L.A. on July 28. See more best dressed stars of the summer in the gallery attached above!

Elle MacPherson, 54, looked half her age wearing an amazing sequin dress by Temperley London at Remus Lifestyle Night in Mallorca, Spain on August 2. She knows how to party! Tiffany Haddish wore a sexy black lace jumpsuit at the New York City premiere for BlacKkKlansman on July 30. Hot!