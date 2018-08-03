‘Lost’ Creators Apologize After Evangeline Lilly Says She Was ‘Cornered’ Into Filming Nude Scene

‘Lost’s creators have ‘profoundly apologized’ after star Evangeline Lilly revealed a traumatizing experience in season 3 that left her crying. Read their statement about the partially nude scene here.

Evangeline Lilly played heroine Kate Austen on ABC’s hit mystery drama Lost for six seasons, but it was something that happened during season 3 that left her shaken. The actress revealed on the August 2 episode of The Lost Boys podcast that she felt pressured to film a partially nude scene that she did not want to do. “In season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter,” Evangeline said. “And I was mortified and I was trembling when it finished. I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

She said it happened again the next season, but remembering what she went through the previous year made her stand up for herself. “In season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control. And I failed to control it again,” she continued. “So I then said, ‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

Lost co-creators and executive producers J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof and executive producers Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse apologized to Evangeline in a statement to PEOPLE magazine. “Our response to Evie’s comments this morning in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost,” they said in the statement. “We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

After her ordeal, Evangeline never filmed another partially nude scene on Lost — or in any other project she’s ever filmed since. HollywoodLife reached out to Evangeline’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.