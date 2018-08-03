J.D. Washington Talks About Playing ‘Badass’ Yet ‘Honest & True’ Cop In ‘BlacKkKlansman’

John David Washington is balling out, but this time, not on ‘Ballers.’ He’s portraying real-life cop Ron Stallworth in ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ & revealed to HL what it was like to play such a ‘badass’ character!

Spike Lee‘s highly-anticipated film BlacKkKlansman tells the real-life story of the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department, Ron Stallworth, and his cunning investigation to expose the Ku Klux Klan. J.D. Washington portrays Ron in Lee’s film, that hits theaters on Aug. 10. At the NYC premiere, J.D. revealed to HollywoodLife what it meant to him to play this role. “It was Spike Lee setting the tone and having complete confidence in me to play this part,” J.D. gushed. And it was Ron Stalworth giving me his blessing, and it was his experiment giving me his blessing.”

J.D. continued to express the gravity of Ron’s story, and his gratitude to play the role. “I always felt the importance. It was so honest and true,” he said. “Because of the environment that was set — such a collaborative environment and one of teamwork and camaraderie, it made it much more fluid to get that truth out of me.” Ironically, the real Ron Stallworth revealed to HollywoodLife that jokingly, he used to say he wanted Denzel Washington to play him one day in a movie — but that he was thrilled that J.D. took on the role instead!

J.D. came on the acting scene in 2015 in HBO’s Ballers after deciding to quit his professional football career. However, he’s definitely not a newbie. The son of Denzel Washington, J.D. watched as his father’s acting career skyrocketed and cemented him as one of the best actors of all-time. After J.D.’s performance in BlackKlansman, it’s clear the young Washington isn’t too far behind his father.

J.D. has already won IMDb’s Breakout Star of the year, and he’ll be starring in the upcoming film The Old Man & the Gun alongside Robert Redford this fall.