‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Ignites Pregnancy Rumors With New ‘Bump’ Pic

A seemingly ordinary group photo on Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram page got many people talking, when they noticed ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout may have been sporting a baby bump!

Is baby number four on the way for Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, 26!? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 26, ignited the rumor after posting a group picture with a few other moms at her Coffee Convos podcast on July 31. In the picture, Maci (pictured second from right) is wearing a plaid blouse, with one striking detail – its noticeably round shape! Scroll through the Instagram comments and you’ll see that many fans took notice. “Maci looks like she is ‘hiding a baby bump,'” one user commented. Some have already decided Maci’s pregnant and jumped the gun on their congratulations, such as this fan who wrote, “Aww I see that bump yay😍😍😍😍.”

Kailyn, however, quickly shut down any hopes of a new sibling for Maverick, 2, Bentley, 9, and Jayde, 3, after someone accused Kailyn of “revealing Maci’s pregnancy.” She commented back the same day, “Except I didn’t. It’s the way the shirt was flowing.” It was also a silly assumption to make, since Maci posted the same group picture on her Instagram Story, as another fan pointed out. So, Maci doesn’t have anything to hide!

The thought of Maci being pregnant is not totally irrational though. Maci did discuss the possibility of either adopting or giving birth to another child with husband Taylor McKinney, 29, in a January 22 episode of Teen Mom OG. “If you seriously want to have another baby, then I’ll do it. But I still want to adopt too,” Maci said on-air, and revealed she’d want to adopt within one to two years. But if they’re going to conceive, she’d want to do it ASAP. “And if that’s really what you want naturally, I want to do it now.”

In a later episode of Teen Mom OG on April 2, it appeared that Maci needed more time to recover from her miscarriage, which was heartbreaking news that she shared in 2017. In the episode, she told her husband, “I mean, it’s not that I don’t want to be pregnant again, it’s just that whenever I think about having another biological child, I immediately go back to that baby that we lost.” She then later said, “I think we still have some grieving to do before we have fully accepted what happened.” We respect if Maci’s still not ready to go ahead with child number four. After all, she did just give birth to her third child Maverick on May 31, 2016, which wasn’t that long ago.