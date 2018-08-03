Iggy Azalea Strips Completely Naked Promoting Album — Barely Covered In Sexiest Pics Yet

Naked in neon! Iggy is going au naturel promoting her new EP — her first release in four years! See the sexy new shots she posted to bring attention to her…music?…..below.



Iggy Azalea, 28, is a multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated artist, and for the first time in four years. She’s releasing new music. To promote her new EP, called Surviving the Summer, she showed off her hourglass figure on Instagram, posting three completely naked photos! She’s strategically covered her private parts with a large, neon green Prada bag that costs $1,490, and is strutting around in neon green heels. Her hair is up in a slick bun as she makes a tennis court her runway! If you want that bag, it’s Prada’s Large Padded nylon tote and comes in neon green, hot pink, orange and black.

These naked pics are super sexy, but it totally jives with Iggy’s personality. She’s not afraid to show off her body, frequently posing in lingerie and thong bathing suits. She loves to twerk on camera for her adoring fans, showing off her ample booty. Iggy has been pretty open about her plastic surgery, including a nose job and a breast enlargement. “I didn’t have boobs. Before, I just had nipples, and now I have breasts,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “Thought I could use some — it would be a good addition.” She continued, “I didn’t [need to get plastic surgery]. There was nothing wrong with me. I think it’s a personal choice and anybody, man or woman, they should be able to make an informed decision, and if you want to change something, then that’s up to you.”

I need my bag qui.ck.ly A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

Surviving the Summer has six tracks, including two major collaborations — “OMG” feat. Wiz Khalifa, and “Kream” feat. Tyga. It’s been so long since we have heard new music from Iggy, so we can’t wait to devour this new EP!