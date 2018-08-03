HyunA, 26, & E’Dawn, 24, Dating: K-Pop Stars Confirm Romance After Previous Denial

It’s official: HyunA and E’Dawn, two-thirds of the K-pop trio Triple H, confirmed their long-rumored relationship! Now that everyone knows, they can get back to performing ‘with a happy heart!’

HyunA, 26, confirmed what many fans have suspected for years: she and fellow Triple H member E’Dawn, 24, are a couple! After denying reports earlier in the week, the “Lip & Hip” singer decided to just spill the tea on her Instagram. “I really wanted to be honest. For the fans who always support me and watch over me, I want to work hard on stage with a happy heart, with nothing to hide, as I always have,” she wrote, according to Soompi.

“Thank you, and even though it’s really not enough just to say I love you, I have no other way of expressing it,” she added. This is huge, as these two K-pop stars have reportedly been together since 2016. After two years of keeping their love a secret, they final decided to take it public! “While we knew that [dating publicly] would cause us to be linked in some way,” the two said, per Soompi, “both of us felt that it would be hard to meet our fans’ eyes [while performing] on stage. We wanted to honestly tell our fans and show ourselves confidently having fun performing.”

For those who don’t know: HyunA (aka Kim Hyun-ah) rose to fame in the late 2000s as member of Wonder Girls and 4Minute. She’s responsible for “setting the tone for the more edgy side of K-Pop” according to Interview magazine, with songs like “Muzik,” “Hot Issue,” and “Ice Cream.”

“Just like the lyrics of “Ice Cream”—‘ice cream with 31 flavors’—it is a song where the audience can experience different sides of HyunA,” she said. “[The] producer, Brave Brothers, management, and myself added bright and fun vibe to the hip-hop based song, so people can enjoy it. When it comes to song creation, I throw in my ideas and have it discussed with the producer. The song gets its own characteristic as new ideas are incorporated. Moreover, there is this cute goal of mine to melt all the listeners, just like sweet ice cream.” Fans would also recognize her from her role in Psy’s “Gangnam Style.”

E’Dawn (and the other Triple H member, Hui) are also members of PENTAGON, a boy band formed by Cube Entertainment in 2016. They released their self-titled debut EP in October of that year. It peaked at No. 7 on the Gaon chart that year. Triple H was formed in 2017. Their debut EP, 199x, was a Top 10 hit, and the group released their second EP, Retro Futurism, on July 18.