Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot & Holds Hands With Mystery Man On Night Out: Where’s Her Fiance?

Hayden Panettiere was spotted on a date with a mystery man, but wait… where’s her fiancé Wladimir Klitschko? Here are the photos from the night out and what we know about the actress’ current relationship status.

Hayden Panettiere may have called it quits from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, 42. The actress was photographed smiling and holding hands with a good looking mystery man on Aug. 2. Panettiere was walking barefoot and wearing a floral Givenchy dress as she and her date left celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood together.

Not long after the photos came out, RadarOnline reported that the Nashville star ended her engagement from the Ukrainian ex-boxer. “Think there are a lot of changes going on in her life. But I think they’re positive changes. And I think that she’s taking some time,” Panettiere’s mother Lesley Vogel told the outlet, confirming the split.

Vogel added that the pair are still on good terms, and recently took a trip together with their 3-year-old daughter Kaya. “She just was in Greece with Wlad and her daughter,” Vogel said. Panettiere and Klitschko began dating in 2009, and announced their engagement in 2013. They never tied the knot but share their one child together. Neither of them have spoken out about the split.

A breakup isn’t the only change in the Heroes alum‘s life. Vogel said her daughter has been on a “break” from working since Nashville ended in July 2018. “She’s been working for many years on that show,” her mother said. “She needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Panettiere’s rep for comment.