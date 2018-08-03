‘From Not To Hot’ Preview: Jennifer Vows To Blow June Away After She ‘Ruined’ Her Wedding Day

The shade is real! Jennifer wants revenge after June ‘ruined’ her wedding day in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 3 episode of ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot!’

Jennifer Lamb is not going to have Mama June Shannon, 38, have the last laugh, that’s for sure. “Now that I’m under 300 pounds, none of my clothes fit anymore,” Jennifer says in our EXCLUSIVE preview video of the Aug. 3 episode. “I even tried on my wedding dress the other day.” She later adds, “June ruined my wedding day when she showed up in that red dress.”

Jennifer wants revenge — and then some. June’s pageant day is a huge deal, and Jennifer wants to throw a wrench in it. “That day was supposed to be all about me, so it’s really going to be good to show up to her pageant 100 pounds lighter once she’s starting to gain her weight back.” Jennifer is now a size 26, down from a size 34. “I want to make sure my dress just blows June Shannon’s pageant dress away,” Jennifer continues. “She just needs to get humbled.” The bad blood is so real! Sugar Bear has learned just to go along with whatever Jennifer is saying. It’s just easier that way for him.

Will June and Jennifer have the ultimate showdown at the pageant? Who will have the last laugh in this war? Time will tell! One thing’s for sure — the tension just keeps getting more intense on From Not To Hot. The synopsis for the Aug. 3 episode reads: “June is shocked when she finds out how much she weighs. All hell breaks loose when June catches Geno on the phone with Jennifer! The morning of the pageant arrives, and Alana makes an unexpected decision.” Mama June: From Not To Hot season 2 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.