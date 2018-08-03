Demi Lovato: Assistant Reportedly Yelled ‘She’s Dead’ When She Found Her: Did Bodyguard Save Her?

Things were so dire after Demi Lovato’s alleged overdose that her assistant reportedly feared she was dead…and if it wasn’t for a bodyguard, that may have been the case, according to a scary new report.

Demi Lovato’s assistant was so freaked out after the singer’s alleged overdose on July 24 that she thought Demi was dead, according to TMZ. There was allegedly blood on Demi’s pillow when the assistant found her, as well as vomit clogging her airways, the site reports. Things reportedly looked so bad, that the assistant allegedly began screaming, “She’s dead, she’s dead!” At that moment, a bodyguard reportedly entered the home and rushed to Demi’s side, where he may have saved her life.

“The bodyguard administered some sort of first aid to keep Demi alive before paramedics arrived,” according to TMZ‘s source. Exactly what he did is unclear, but it reportedly appears that he somehow propped her up and helped her breathe by unclogging her airways. When the paramedics arrived, they reportedly administered the opioid-reversal drug, Narcan — other reports claim it was one of Demi’s friends who gave her the Narcan — and the 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she remains 10 days later.

Demi had reportedly been partying into the early hours of the morning before her alleged overdose. In a song called “Sober,” which she released at the end of June, the former Disney star admitted to relapsing, but promised to get help. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that she followed through.

For the last ten days, Demi has reportedly been too ill to leave the hospital. However, as of Aug. 2, she was expected to be released “any day,” and TMZ reports that she’s agreed to head to a live-in rehab facility right away. We are hopeful that Demi will get the help she needs as she recovers.