Joe and Kendra Duggar are ready to reveal their new house and that they’re expecting in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Counting On!’ Watch now!

Joe and Kendra Duggar have totally made their home their own, and now they’re ready to show it off to their families in this EXCLUSIVE Counting On preview. They’re also excited to reveal that they’re pregnant! Yes, another Duggar baby is on the way! “I think that my parents are going to be super excited to be grandparents,” Kendra says in the preview. “It’s definitely a new stage in life for us, of course, but also for them because it’ll be the first time that they’re grandparents.”

When both Joe and Kendra’s families arrive at their renovated home, which Joe’s dad, Jim Bob, lived in when he met his wife, Michelle, they give the crew the ultimate tour. The master bedroom, kitchen, and more have been completely redone. Joe and Kendra have turned their home into a modern cabin.

But they’ve saved the best surprise for last. They have one more room to show off — their nursery. The end of the preview features Joe and Kendra opening up the door to their baby’s nursery to announce that they’re expecting. What a cute way to reveal the news! Joe and Kendra welcomed their first child — a boy — in June 2018.

Also this season, Joy and Austin will be finishing up their house while preparing for the birth of their first son, while Jinger and Jeremy will be letting the family in on some big baby news of their own. Meanwhile, Jessa and Ben have plenty to celebrate with an anniversary and little Henry’s very first birthday! Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.