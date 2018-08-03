Is Chris Brown Crushing On Rita Ora? — See His Flirty Comment ON Her Sexy Bikini Pic

Don’t look now, but Chris Brown is creeping again. Breezy got a bit sleazy while in the comments section of Rita Ora’s Instagram – is he crushing on the ‘Girls’ singer?

Warning: it’s about to get grimey. Rita Ora, 27, caught the eye of Chris Brown, 29, on Aug. 3 when she posted a picture of herself in a black bikini (or, a picture of her spilling out of a black bikini, more like it.) “Run the roads,” Rita captioned the shot, adding the #restinbitchface hashtag. Chris, seeing Rita use slang from her native U.K. decided to get in on the fun. “ROADMAN TING!!!” he said before adding a #PENGGAL hashtag.

“Roadman” – thanks to a handy Google search – pretty much means “gangsta,” or maybe a step down, if there was a hierarchy to this kind of thing. “Peng,” or “peng ting” is British slang for a being hot. Why Chris, a Tappahannock, Virginia native, is suddenly talking like Skepta, 35, is anyone’s guess, but it probably has to do with the lack of clothing on Rita’s body. Though, Chris should be cautious with the slang. He’s going to come off less like Stormzy, 25, and wind up sounding like Big Shaq, 27. No peng ting is going to slide into his DMs then. No lies.

To be fair to Chris, he’s not the only one who’s hit on Rita Ora through Instagram. Miley Cyrus, 25, got in on the action back in March 2018. Rita shared a black-and-white shot of her wearing a crisp white dress shirt – and nothing else under it. “I love this shot,” Rita wrote. A warm breeze would have exposed everything and Miley chimed in with how enamored she was with the view. “I love your boobs,” she responded. So, while Chris went the roundabout way to flirt with Rita by using slang, Miley was pretty much direct with her approach.

Oddly enough, Chris has been on his best behavior (save for that moment he was reportedly arrested at the start of July over an outstanding warrant for assault) over the past month. He pulled at everyone’s heartstrings by bringing out his daughter Royalty, 4, during a concert in Raleigh. Then, Chris was the hero of the day after saving a young fan who fainted during his Camden, New Jersey show. The young Breezy fan literally fainted from the excitement of being onstage with Chris. Thankfully, Chris handed the fan off to (who we presume) a parent or guarding. “I LOVE MY FANS BRO. I WAS SCARED FOR A SECOND. THE KID IS LEGENDARY.”