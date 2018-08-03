Carrie Underwood Covers Up In Sweater & Baggy Pants In Middle Of Summer Amidst Pregnancy Reports

Are you hiding something, Carrie Underwood? Despite it being summer, the singer was covered up when she performed at WeFest — and this comes right after reports that she’s pregnant with twins! See the pic here.

Carrie Underwood’s outfit for her performance at We Fest Minnesota definitely didn’t seem fitting for the middle of summer! The 35-year-old rocked baggy pants and an oversized sweater when she took the stage to sing her hits, which meant she was showing a lot less skin than usual. We’re used to seeing Carrie in tight outfits that show off her long legs and slim figure, but this time, she definitely changed things up. Interestingly, this outfit choice comes just one day after a report surfaced in InTouch magazine that the country singer is pregnant with twins! Could she be covering the beginnings of a baby bump?

Despite the loose-fitting clothing, Carrie still did look thin, though, and she hasn’t been hiding her stomach at all in other recent photos. Just two weeks ago, she hit the gym in skintight workout gear, and when she attended the Radio Disney Music Awards at the end of June, there was no bump in sight. However, InTouch’s report claims Carrie is only three months along, which would mean she wouldn’t really be showing at this point anyway. Still, there’s been pregnancy rumors surrounding Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, for months now…so we’ll have to wait this one out and see if it’s the real deal.

Carrie and Mike are already parents to one son, Isaiah, 3, but the American Idol winner admitted that she still thinks about expanding her family quite often. “I’m 35, so we might have missed our chance to have a big family,” she told Redbook. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

Carrie at #WeFest. (Via Rose Thompson on FB) pic.twitter.com/VOUd5SeX8Q — Carrie Underwood Fan (@CUnews4Fans) August 3, 2018

For now, pregnant or not, Carrie has a lot to look forward to — her new album, Cry Pretty, is set to drop on Sept. 14! This is Carrie’s first record in THREE years, and fans are super excited to hear what she has to say!