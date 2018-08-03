Is Carrie Underwood Pregnant With Twins? — It Would Be A ‘Dream Come True’

The more, the merrier? Carrie may not have confirmed or denied that she’s got twin girls on the way — yet — but sources say she’d be super pumped for a ‘built-in sisterhood’ if the rumors are true. Here’s to hoping!

Sometimes one just isn’t enough! Carrie Underwood, 35, and her husband Mike Fisher, 38, always look happy as can be when spotted with their three-year-old son Isaiah, but rumor has it that these two are expecting two more babies to join their brood. And if the singer is expecting twin girls, we don’t know why she’s keeping the big news under wraps. It’d be “a dream come true” for her, a source close to Carrie told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Carrie has two older sisters. She grew up idolizing them and can’t imagine life without them. If she is pregnant with twin girls, it would be a built in sisterhood. And they’d both have Izzy to look up to and watch over them.” The insider even revealed that Carrie and her hubby have been very vocal about wanting to grow their family. Sounds like a double pregnancy would check all the boxes!

Of course, the country singer has had her lips zipped about the subject. “Carrie has not made any announcements to friends and family about being pregnant and she’s not showing any sort of bump,” the source said. “But in fairness, she hardly showed at all with her first pregnancy until way into her second trimester so it’s certainly possible that she could be in the early stages.” We can only hope! Carrie did sport a sweater and loose pants at a concert — in August! That’s gotta mean something, right? But before we all get our hopes up too high, let’s keep in mind that she was rumored to be pregnant with twin girls months ago, and that clearly wasn’t the case. Besides, with an album on the way, it’d be a pretty busy time for Carrie to welcome two newborns to the world.

So for now, we’ve got our fingers crossed that Carrie makes a baby bump appearance. Patience is a virtue, but we don’t have it — we want to see this family of three jump to a family of five ASAP!