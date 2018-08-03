‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana & Kailyn’s Nasty Reunion Fight Caught On Video — ‘Stay The F*** Away’

A sneak peek at the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus get in a heated confrontation. Watch the clip here!

This is going to be a dramatic episode! In MTV’s sneak peek of the Teen Mom 2 episode airing Monday, Aug. 6, Kailyn Lowry, 26, and Briana DeJesus, 24, go off on each other. In the clip filmed during the show’s reunion taping in May, Kailyn called her co-star out for an Instagram comment she made accusing Kailyn’s ex Chris Lopez of abusing her in front of her kids.

“Why don’t you tell me why you felt so comfortable commenting what you commented on Instagram?” the mom of three demands of Briana, referencing the Instagram message. The pair fought in a separate room, but the camera stayed focused on the closed door that the women were behind on the set of the reunion. “This isn’t about Javi [Marroquin] anymore, this isn’t about the show. I want to know why you felt you were comfortable enough to say some s*** about my kids and about Chris. You don’t want me talking about your kids, you don’t want me talking about your mom.”

“But you do it anyways!” Briana clapped back. “Relax!” Then, Briana, who dated Kail’s ex-husband Javi, started screaming: “I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m going to say what I want to say, and that’s that. If you don’t f***ing like it, then that’s it. Why are you acting like that? What the f*** is your problem? You’re not going to do s***! You’re not going to do s***! You’re not going to do s***! You’re not going to do s***! Bitch, bitch, stay the f*** away!”

The two reality stars also get physical onstage in a trailer for next week’s episode. “You want to come f*** me up? F*** me up to my face,” Kail screams in the clip. Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.