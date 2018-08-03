Blac Chyna’s BF, 18, Jokes That He’s Her ‘Oldest Son’ In New PDA Pic: Cute Or Totally Creepy?

She’s 30, he’s 18 and that’s enough for people to slam Blac Chyna for dating rapper YBN Almighty Jay. But his latest comment on a photo of them smooching proves he can see the funny side of the controversy.

What do you do if people drag you for dating a 30-year-old when you’re just 18? If you’re rapper YBN Almighty Jay and your girlfriend is Blac Chyna, you taunt the haters. That’s what he did on Aug. 2 when he posted an Instagram photo of him cuddling a new puppy while Chyna planted a kiss on his forehead. Joking about their big age difference, Almighty Jay captioned the picture with the quip, “Blac Chyna got her oldest son a new puppy before school starts back.”

Now, just to be absolutely clear, he is not her oldest son – obviously. That would be King Cairo, the 5-year-old she has with her rapper ex, Tyga. (The former stripper also has a daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream, who is nearly 21-months-old.) For her part, Chyna played along with the joke. She reacted to the picture by writing, “U deserve it.” But she also poked fun at the huge age gap between them, by responding to Murda Beatz’s comment. The 24-year-old hip-hop producer joked, “@blacchyna Thanks for taking care of my little brother.” She fired back, “@murdabeatz no prob bro.”

While Almighty Jay and Chyna may have thought his caption is hilarious, fans were divided. Quite a few people thought the joke was icky. One person wrote, “Lmfaoooo y’all gross as hell.” Another disgusted fan wrote, “He really do [sic] look like a baby, all jokes aside. Like he don’t [sic] even look like a man yet. She needs therapy or to do some soul searching so she can love her self [sic].”

But other fans saw the funny side and actually praised the former reality TV star for dating a younger man. One person wrote, “China [sic] got her 18-year-old boyfriend a puppy!! That’s nice Chyna. Let’s all congratulate her for being the cougar of the year.” Yet another added, “Dude hella [sic] funny.” That, of course, depends on your sense of humor!