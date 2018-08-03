‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Leandro Dottavio Reacts To Sexual Harassment Claim

Leandro Dottavio is responding to Bekah Martinez’s allegations of sexual harassment! Here’s what he had to say!

Former Bachelorette contestant Leandro Dottavio is responding to claims made by Bekah Martinez that he allegedly sexually harassed multiple women on Instagram and that he allegedly sent “unwanted” picture of his genitalia to a woman. While he’s denying these claims, he does admit that he hasn’t always been a “perfect person” and that he has grown since “embarrassing” actions he made in college. Through his rep, Leandro provided us with the following statement: “There have been some recent stories about me that have garnered attention and I want to address them. I want to start by saying no one has ever directly accused me of sexual harassment. No one has ever come to me in any way and told me I made them feel uncomfortable. However, I am not a perfect person, nor have I ever claimed to be. Did I do things in college that I would be embarrassed about now? Absolutely. Was I a part of my culture, the times, movies? Yes. I have grown as a person since college. I am not the man I was two years ago let alone 14 years ago.”

Leandro went on to say, “It’s important for women to speak out if they felt uncomfortable or harassed. I support that. If there was anyone I made feel uncomfortable why not come to me? I would love an opportunity to right my wrongs and speak to any woman that wants to tell me how and when I made them feel uncomfortable. I want to take this as an opportunity to better myself and the treatment of women in my life.”

In response to his statement, Bekah has given HollywoodLife the following statement with her response:

“Leo wonders why women haven’t felt comfortable coming to him— I can guess why. His own reactions to the situation up until now (with this…sort of apology?) have been the perfect illustration of why victims do not speak up, privately or publicly.

-He mocked the initial accusatory posts by laughing about it on his story

-He threatened to sue me if I didn’t remove everything and apologize

-After I made it clear I would not be revoking anything, he messaged me with incredibly dismissive language about the women’s claims, i.e. ‘I don’t sexually harass women lol’, ‘college was 14 years ago’ and ‘if anyone came forward with an ACTUAL problem I’d address it’.

-Lastly, he resorted to posting lies about me being a child molester and animal abuser (neither of which are remotely true).

His behavior up until now has been toxic, aggressive and uncaring. I can’t see why any woman who has ever been made uncomfortable by Leo would feel safe talking to him about their experiences.”

Bekah has maintained that she has received accounts of Dottavio’s behavior from multiple women who have remained anonymous and has told the New York Post how she believes that “it’s not a coincidence that multiple women would be saying similar things about the same person.” Dottavio has claimed that screengrabs of messages he’s been accused of sending are photoshopped.