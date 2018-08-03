Ariana Grande Claims She’s ‘Excited’ 2 Days Before Rumored Wedding Date With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is excited for…something. The singer took to social media to share a cryptic message. Is she referring to her wedding with Pete Davidson?!

Ariana Grande, 25, is excited. About what? Well, we’re not quite sure. Obviously, the singer has a lot to look forward to right now, which is why when she tweeted that she is “very excited,” we had to wonder about what specifically she was referring to. Interestingly, the singer’s fans seem to think they have decoded that her wedding date to Pete Davidson, 24, is Aug. 4 — Is there a chance Ari’s tweet is referring to the wedding bells in her future?! After all, she sent the message just two days before the rumored wedding date.

In case you forgot, “8.4.18” has quite a significance to Ariana and Pete. They both have tattoos of the numbers ‘8418’ on their bodies, as a tribute to the comedian’s late father. Scott Davidson served as a member of the FDNY before passing away in the Sept. 11 attacks back in 2001, and his badge number was 8418, which matches up with the date ‘8.4.18.’ When Pete and Ariana started dating, he gave her his necklace that featured ‘8418,’ as well, so clearly it’s important to them. If the pair are indeed getting married on the date, it would be the sweetest tribute!

Of course, Ariana could just be excited for her forthcoming studio album Sweetener. The pop star’s fourth studio album is set to be released on August 17, and fans aren’t the only ones excited for it. Ariana is beyond hyped too! “happy. sweetener. month.” she tweeted at the beginning of August. “two weeks” she tweeted several days later. Clearly, Ari is counting down the days. After the singer dropped jaw-dropping videos for “God Is A Woman, and “No Tears Left To Cry,” fans are on the edge of their seats with anticipation as well.

i am very excited — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 3, 2018

We imagine it would be hard to plan or participate in a wedding right now, given that she singer is probably also juggling MTV Video Music Awards performance rehearsals. Ariana was announced as a performer at this year’s awards show, set to take place on August 20, 2018. In addition to being nominated in five categories for the big night, Ari will undoubtedly also deliver a show-stealing performance. But who knows – if there’s anyone who can do it all, it’s Ariana.