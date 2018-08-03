‘American Horror Story’ Season 8: Jessica Lange Confirmed To Return

We are all truly blessed. Jessica Lange will be returning for ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse.’ This will be her first appearance since season 4!

AHS vet Sarah Paulson, 43, revealed the exciting news during American Horror Story: Apocalypse’s panel at the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour. “Yes, she will be back,” Sarah said about Jessica Lange’s return. She will be reprising her role as Constance Langdon from the show’s very first season in an episode directed by Sarah. Jessica, 69, left the series after the show’s fourth season, American Horror Story: Freak Show.

It makes complete sense why the Oscar winner would return as Constance. The character is the grandmother of Michael Langdon, the Anti-Christ and child of Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon. Cody Fern, 30, who starred in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Horror Story, will be playing the adult Michael in AHS: Apocalypse.

Season 8 will take place at the end of the world. Sarah will be reprising her role as Cordelia from Coven and Billie Dean Howard from Murder House. She dropped some tidbits about Cordelia during the panel. “She is the supreme for now,” Sarah said. “At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds. I don’t know how long that is going to last.”

Season 8 is the show’s most highly-anticipated season yet. Why? The Murder House and Coven crossover is officially happening. Murder House was the theme of the show’s first season, while Coven was the third. Each of those seasons was filled with memorable characters and jaw-dropping storylines. In addition to Cordelia and Billie, Sarah will also be playing a woman named Venable. Emma Roberts, 27, will be playing Coven fan favorite Madison Montgomery in the eighth season. Billie Lourd, 26, will playing a woman named Mallory, Kathy Bates, 70, is playing Ms. Meade, Adina Porter, 47, is Dina Stevens, and Leslie Grossman, 46, is Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt. Evan Peters, 31, Joan Collins, 85, and Billy Eichner, 39, will also star.

Ahead season 8’s debut, a tenth season has also been confirmed. The show had already been renewed for season 9. American Horror Story is not going away any time soon, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.