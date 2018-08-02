Breaking News
Hollywood Life

‘Zombie Boy‘ Rick Genest Dead Of Apparent Suicide: ‘Born This Way’ Co-Star Lady Gaga Grieves

Courtesy of Twitter
Rick Genest Mercedes-Benz Prague Fashion Weekend, Prague, Czech Republic - 05 Sep 2014
Rick Genest Canadian model Rick Genest, aka Zombie Boy, wears a creation by Auslander during the Fashion Rio Summer 2012 collection in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil Fashion Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
CREDIT: CPG Photography Ltd/Rex Shutterstock. Editorial use only. Not stock. Only for use in Thorpe Park story Mandatory Credit: Photo by CPG Photography Ltd/REX/Shutterstock (6078246l) Rick Genest, also known as Zombie Boy, spotted in London 'Zombie Boy' spotted in London to launch Thorpe Park's new Fright Nights scare maze, London, UK - 05 Oct 2016 FULL WORDS: http://www.rexfeatures.com/nanolink/ss56 Rick Genest, also known as ÔZombie BoyÕ, was spotted in London this morning to celebrate the launch of ÔPlatform 15Õ - Thorpe ParkÕs new Fright Nights scare maze, marking the 15th anniversary of the nationÕs premiere Halloween event, returning on October 7th 2016. Zombie Boy, who has 90% of his body is covered in tattoos, holds a Guinness World Record for the most bones inked on a human body (138) and is famed for his work with Lady Gaga. Platform 15 is Thorpe ParkÕs biggest maze to date covering 450 metres of woodland and containing over 30 zombie actors.
CREDIT: CPG Photography Ltd/Rex Shutterstock. Editorial use only. Not stock. Only for use in Thorpe Park story Mandatory Credit: Photo by CPG Photography Ltd/REX/Shutterstock (6078246d) Rick Genest, also known as Zombie Boy, spotted in London 'Zombie Boy' spotted in London to launch Thorpe Park's new Fright Nights scare maze, London, UK - 05 Oct 2016 FULL WORDS: http://www.rexfeatures.com/nanolink/ss56 Rick Genest, also known as ÔZombie BoyÕ, was spotted in London this morning to celebrate the launch of ÔPlatform 15Õ - Thorpe ParkÕs new Fright Nights scare maze, marking the 15th anniversary of the nationÕs premiere Halloween event, returning on October 7th 2016. Zombie Boy, who has 90% of his body is covered in tattoos, holds a Guinness World Record for the most bones inked on a human body (138) and is famed for his work with Lady Gaga. Platform 15 is Thorpe ParkÕs biggest maze to date covering 450 metres of woodland and containing over 30 zombie actors. View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.

Heavily tattooed model ‘Zombie Boy’ Rock Genest from Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ video has died from an apparent suicide. We’ve got the sad details and her heartbreaking reaction.

Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest from Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way” video has sadly taken his own life. The singer reacted to the tragic news that was first reported by iHeartRadio Canada. Rick was found dead inside his Montreal home on August 2, and the 32-year-old singer mourned the heavily tattooed model via her Twitter account. “The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other,” Gaga wrote.

She added that: “Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too.”

Genest was known for having the tattoos of a living skeleton throughout his body. He held the Guinness World Record for the most number of human bone tattoos with 139. He also held the record most insect tattoos with 176 on his body. Before he started getting tattoos at the age of 16, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and said he contemplated suicide. Fortunately he underwent a successful surgery then went on to work in freak shows across Canada as an “illustrated man” with his head to toe inkings. He rocked to fame in 2010 when a Facebook fan page devoted to his tattoos was created. Within 18 months it garnered 1.5 million followers and caught the attention of Lady Gaga’s fashion director Nicola Formichetti.

In Feb. of 2011, he was featured in Gaga’s “Born This Way” video where the singer replicated his facial tattoos. Genest went on to be featured as a model for designer Thierry Mugler and appeared in GQ UK as well as Vogue Hommes Japan. In 2012, JAY-Z used Zombie Boy as the face of his music fashion label Roc-A-Wear when it relaunched in Europe. Genest and Formichetti remained close, hanging out at Paris Fashion week this past January.

In his last Instagram post the even before his death, he posted a circle of white light against a black background with a dark poem he wrote. The Aug. 1 message said:

lo we howl upon stars hung above
we soul cast down the well of stone
as fire laid betwixt two fates
of most drear less dire straights
each breath cuts ice as flesh is weighed
in front of deaths old narrow gates
where bold and brazen last rites crate

lo heed our wish of madness
deep from os
our prayers we kissed
so stern and cold
on metal shells
release by moonlight glow — Zombie Boy