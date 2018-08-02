Zayn Malik Sings Of Lost Love In Heartbreaking New Song ‘Too Much’ – Is It About Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik just gave his fans a reason to celebrate! His brand new track ‘Too Much’ has officially dropped, and you can hear it here!

Zayn Malik, 25, is keeping his music momentum going. Just two weeks after dropping his “Sour Diesel” single and video, the former 1D member has returned with yet another hit! Zayn unveiled his new track “Too Much” on August 2, and fans are already loving it. The track, which features producer and rapper Timbaland, 46, is a soulful and nostalgic anthem that serves as the perfect song to lead us into the dogs days of summer. “Too Much” is set to be featured on the singer’s new full-length album, which Zayn promises is “On the way.” It will be the first release since Zayn gave us his debut solo record entitled Mind of Mine, back in 2016.

The sensual track may have a thumping feel-good rhythm, but take a closer listen, and you’ll realize that Zayn is singing about heartbreak. “I guess I want too much//I just want to love at last//you just can’t love enough//this is why I need a touch//this is why I need a touch,” he croons on the track. Could the nostalgic lyrics be referencing his split with Gigi Hadid earlier this year? Timbaland shares some romance woes of his own. “Must be an addiction//I wanted it all, didn’t expect it to fall//must be an affliction//I wanted to call, but I didn’t call,” the rapper’s verse reads.

The “Dusk Till Dawn” singer first teased the song via his social media pages, three days before the official release. In the clip, an animated version of Zayn was seen performing a back flip as he hopped into the frame, and began to dance. The pop star sported purple hair as he struck a series of Michael Jackson-esque poses. His “Too Much” co-star Timbaland received the cartoon treatment as well, and could be seen in the back bumping the track at full volume from a souped up car.

“Too Much” isn’t the only piece of his new album Zayn has blessed us with. We’re still reeling over the fact that he flawlessly covered a Beyoncé track! Zayn took to Twitter on June 29 to share a clip of himself singing a cover of “Me, Myself & I” which will be featured on his upcoming album. All of these songs are only getting us even more excited for the full album to come!