Wilmer Valderrama & Demi Lovato: Why He May ‘Remove Himself’ From Her Life Even Though It’d Be Hard

Wilmer Valderrama is devoted to Demi Lovato and her well-being, but he’s willing to step aside if he needs to. We’ve learned exclusively why he’s decided to do so.

Since Demi Lovato, 25, entered the hospital after allegedly overdosing, her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama has been right by her side. Though they broke up some time ago, that doesn’t mean they don’t deeply care for one another! While Wilmer’s devoted to seeing Demi through her hospitalization, rehab, and whatever else he may need, a source close to the actor said he would leave for one reason.

“Wilmer wants to be there for her every step of the way but he knows that tough love might have to make an appearance if she doesn’t decide to go to rehab,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Wilmer wants nothing more for Demi than for her to be as healthy as possible and live a life that doesn’t involve struggle.”

That’s totally reasonable. Wilmer and Demi were together for six love-filled years, so he’s likely seen her through her reported struggles with sobriety. After this major health scare, he doesn’t want to see her hurting again — and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to ensure she’s safe and sound, according to the source.

“Wilmer’s come to a point in his friendship with Demi that he’s willing to remove himself from her life if she doesn’t get the help she needs,” the source said. “That would be the hardest thing he could do but if it ends up helping her in the long run he would be very happy that he made that decision.” HollywoodLife reached out to Wilmer’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.

Wilmer’s not alone in this line of thinking. As a source told TMZ, Demi’s other friends are considering “cutting her out” if she doesn’t seek treatment after allegedly overdosing. “She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing,” someone who works for Demi told the outlet. Hopefully, Demi can get the help she needs.