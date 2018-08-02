‘Throwback Bravo’: Hilarious New Ep. Relives Ramona Singer’s Pinot Grigio Moments & More

It’s #ThrowbackThursday, and you know what that means? — An all new, hilarious episode of ‘Throwback Bravo’! We’re EXCLUSIVELY premiering this week’s ep featuring Ramona Singer’s best moments and more!

Thursdays just became a whole lot better! HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY premiering this week’s (August 2) episode of Throwback Bravo! The all new episode features hilarious moments from some of the most memorable Bravo one-season wonders! From the cast of Southern Charm questioning Jenna King’s job as an investor to The Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer calling out Cindy Barshop for not having Pinot Grigio, these women and men definitely left their mark in an unexpected way! Check out an all new episode below!

This week, Throwback Bravo, hosted by network head Andy Cohen‘s own assistant Daryn Carp, takes fans back in time to explore the richest and funniest moments from major throwback moments. The episode begins with a season 4 moment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which alum Carlton Gebbia reveals her witchcraft abilities. Then, we move on to Jenna King’s “investments” moment from season 1 of Southern Charm. And, it wouldn’t be a throwback Thursday without a pinot grigio moments from none other than Ramona Singer!

Things get chippy when Carp introduces a past Watch What Happens Live clips from an argument between Orange County’s Alexis Bellino and Peggy Sulahian. As you may recall, the two went at it over a shared ex! Moving on, the episode takes viewers all the way back to Million Dollar Listing New York for an epic season 1 moment. If you’re a day-one fan of the hit reality show, you’d remember this cringeworthy moment when Michael Lorber attempted standup comedy and epically failed.

Moving on, Amber Marchese‘s short-lived time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey made the throwback series when she ran fire drills with her kids on season 6 of the show. The episode ends a brutal season 7 moment from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Claudia Jordan made her mark on the show when she made the brave decision to take on NeNe Leakes. But, Claudia’s comebacks were too good!

Every Thursday, Bravo will launch short and comical episodes of its hit digital series. Be sure to tune in!