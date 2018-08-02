‘Wet Hair’ Is Still Trending — How To Get Shay Mitchell’s Sexy Style

Shay Mitchell rocked slicked back strands on a panel for her new Lifetime show ‘You’ and it’s super easy to copy. Get the details from her exact stylist below!

Shay Mitchell looked stunning and sexy in a satin dress while sitting on a panel for her upcoming TV show You during the TCAs in Los Angeles on July 26. Now, her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who also works with the Kardashians and Ashley Graham, is spilling his top tips on how to copy this look for your next night out. “Start off with damp hair and Alterna’s Caviar Anti-Aging Thick & Full Volume Mousse. Focus the product on the front of the head on the root of the hair, this will set the hair to fall away from the face,” Andrew told HollywoodLife.com. “Comb it all back for a messy, slick back look.”

“Blow-dry the hair using a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with a diffuser attachment to encourage the hair’s natural waves and to add volume. Once the hair is dry, add in BeautyWorks Clip In Extensions for a long, luxurious look. Using a Paul Mitchell 1” Curling Iron, take random pieces of hair and start curling in alternating directions for a lived-in, natural looking wave. Warm up a few drops of NatureLab. TOKYO Smooth Oil in your hands and distribute evenly from mid lengths to ends to add definition to the waves.”

“To set the look and make sure it stays back in place, use Paul Mitchell Stay Strong hairspray on the sides and top of the hairline,” Andrew says. “For this messy, chic look, be sure to finger comb the hair back while spraying instead of using a brush or comb to avoid making it smooth. Finish the look by spraying some Bedhead Headrush Finishing Spray all over.”