‘Shahs Of Sunset’s MJ: Filming My Wedding Sounded Like ‘A Death Wish’ At First

‘Shahs of Sunset’ is back for a roller coaster season 7. MJ will be getting married this season, and she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was initially ‘afraid’ to have her wedding filmed!

Shahs of Sunset returns for its seventh season on Aug. 2. The stars of hit Bravo reality show — Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Mike Shouhed, and Reza Farahan — are all back again and ready to bring us into their world. Newcomer Nema Vand is joining the show as well.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVE with MJ, whose wedding to Tommy Feight, will be showcased on the show this season. She admitted that she was “afraid” at first to film the wedding. She also talked about how she’s coping in the aftermath of her father’s death. Check out our Q&A below.

How does the seventh season compare to the past six seasons?

MJ: You know, we’re having the biggest life events ever, and my wedding is just one of them. I feel like we’re all just growing up. There are a lot of challenges in everyone’s life, but we’re also tightly knit. We’re all just trying to be supportive of one another, and we still step on each other’s toes I guess. I feel good about my relationship with everyone, but sometimes you just honestly don’t mean to hurt the other person. Things just happen. We’re definitely trying to be the closest that we’ve ever been, and I think we’ve all been trying to build stronger relationships. Any of the drama that ended up happening was really not the plan. We still love each other so much. It might seem like a roller coaster, but in the end, you’ll see that we’re a group of friends that are like family and families and friends this close fight.

This season is a big one for you — you got married. When you were filming and planning your wedding, was there any hesitation on your part to have your wedding on TV?

MJ: Yes! I was afraid because I knew that crazy things come out when people are under stress. The pressure that the bride feels and the unexpected curveballs, and then you hear about people having cold feet. Every single thing being captured on camera sounded to me, honestly, like a disaster. Like a death wish. But you know me, I’m willing to put everything out there because somewhere some woman is going to relate to it.

Did it turn out like you hoped?

MJ: I think that the look on Reza’s face on the day of the wedding, and the best friendship that I got from him felt awesome. It was definitely imperfect but only in the way that I am imperfect. I did trip at that altar. That was anyone else’s fault. Well, actually, it was the dressmaker’s fault, but then at the altar I couldn’t even remember my vows. I was just so overwhelmed. It was such an adrenaline rush. I thought I was calm, cool, and collected. My mom was surprisingly really sweet and supportive and happy. That was awesome. We’ll see if anybody’s talking behind my back when we watch the show because I don’t know.

How important was it for you to get your mom’s approval of Tommy?

MJ: I really fought for Tommy. All of the things that my mom said to me I realized were a result of her feeling like she was going to lose me to him. I just never thought someone could feel that way.

Another major life event for you was your father’s passing. How are you doing?

MJ: I think at the time I was going through a shock because I didn’t stop and didn’t want to let that reality set in, but I do know that I was at his side for all the last years of his life while he needed me. I felt that was what gave me the strength to cope once he was gone. I didn’t have regrets. I miss him, of course, and the way that I celebrate my dad is just by talking about him a lot and using his corny phrases and making his corny dad jokes all the time and just keeping him alive in that respect.

Asa is not returning full time this season. How do you feel about that?

MJ: If I were a mother, I would imagine that I would want to be away from my baby. They need you the most at this age, and I fully support her to do that. Of course, she does pop up in the season.