Radio Disney Announces British Pop Singer Anne-Marie As ‘Next Big Thing’ Artist

Congrats, Anne-Marie! The artist is joining an impressive roster of artists who have held the NBT title, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE announcement!

Listen up everyone – Anne-Marie is the next big thing in music. Really though! The singer was just announced as the latest ‘Next Big Thing’ artist by Radio Disney, and we’re sharing the details first! Anne-Marie is a British singer who has been making waves in the pop music scene since day one in the U.S. market, and the sky’s the limit from here! Radio Disney is officially announcing that she will be the latest artist get the spotlight as part of their breakout artist program. According to Radio Disney, the program “showcases their journey as they chase their musical dreams. ” Needless to say, Anne-Marie is dreaming big.

The 27-year-old singer joins a robust list of artists whose career skyrocketed after being featured as part of the program. Past alumni include Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Sofia Carson, and Becky G. The “NBT” program is proud to illustrate how Radio Disney delivers on its commitment to identify and nurture emerging talent while providing them with a platform to boost their careers. Clearly, they get it right every time.

Anne Marie has a lot on her plate in the upcoming months. The singer will be opening for Ed Sheeran on his North American Tour that kicks off in California, on August 18. Plus, her first full-length album, Speak Your Mind, is already proving to be one of the biggest-selling UK debuts of 2018. Not to mention, the singer-songwriter’s latest single, “2002,” has been making its way up the charts – landing on Radio Disney’s Top 30 for 10 weeks! The musician also has a past collaboration with Marshmello, which was certified gold. The track, entitled “FRIENDS” rose to No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The hit was personally written by Anne-Marie herself. “I was thinking about something I’d been through. I write [songs] as if I’m writing a book or a chapter of a book explaining what happened,” Anne-Marie told Billboard about the writing process. “I keep saying to everyone that one day I’ll write a love song,” she added. We can’t wait to see & hear even more from the budding artist.