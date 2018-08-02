Paris Jackson Moves & Hires Armed Security To Protect Her From Isaac Kappy

Paris Jackson is taking measures to protect herself against Isaac Kappy after he allegedly choked her at a party last month! Here are all the precautions she’s taking!

Paris Jackson isn’t taking any risks when it comes to Isaac Kappy. After the actor allegedly choked her at a party, Paris is not only ramping up her security, she’s moving out of her place. Apparently, Kappy is still allegedly texting Paris, and the messages are reportedly “rambling and downright scary” and similar in tone to the letters he sent to Seth Green and his wife, according to TMZ. While Paris reportedly responded to his texts at first, fearing he might be suicidal, she has since blocked his number.

In addition to allegedly choking Paris at a party a month ago, he also posted videos in which he accused Seth and his wife of being pedophiles. He also posted the following since-deleted tweet: ““if you kill me or even try, it will rain .50 cals in the Hollywood Hills.” As a result, the Threat Management division of LAPD is currently investigating the matter.

In response to reports that he allegedly choked Paris, Isaac has firmly denied that he’s even seen Paris in the past year. Isaac tweeted, “I feel I must address this: Regarding the Paris accusations. I reached out to her privately yesterday and told her I didn’t want her to be involved in this situation. This is a textbook case of character assassination. That being said, there is A LOT more to the story… Which I am willing to address under polygraph if it comes to it. But again, I would like to leave Paris out of this, as she has already suffered enough. This is about Seth and Clare being pedophiles and their involvement in trafficking.”