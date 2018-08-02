Donald Trump’s ‘Unhinged’: Omarosa Claims The President‘s Brain Is In ‘Mental Decline’ In New Book

Omarosa worked in Donald Trump’s White House and now claims he’s anything but a stable genius. She says that his brain is in mental decline in a bombshell new book.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has known Donald Trump for years, from appearing three times on The Apprentice to working inside the president’s White House. She was unceremoniously canned from her position of communications director for the Office of Public Liaison in Dec. of 2017 and now she’s written a book about her time working for the president. In an exclusive excerpt obtained by the DailyMail.com from her upcoming book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, she says the believes his mental health has been in decline since he became our nation’s 45th president

Omarosa, 44, referred to a May of 2017 interview that Trump did with NBC’s Lester Holt and writes that “While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain. His mental decline could not be denied. Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff.”

“For the Lester Holt interview, I watched it on a small TV in the upper press room (the lower press room was built on top of the old swimming pool and turned into the briefing room) by the press secretary’s office,” she writes. “Throughout this erratic and contradictory interview, I kept thinking, ‘Oh no! Oh no! This is bad!’ Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish. He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next.”

While Omarosa has harsh things to say about her former boss, she warned fellow contestants on Celebrity Big Brother in Feb. of 2018 that Vice President Mike Pence is even scarier. “Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she told her housemates. “We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President, that’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme.” She added, “I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”