Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite & Giggle In Funny New Video As Fans Beg Them To Start Dating Already

Too cute! Nicki Minaj and Drake had an adorable reunion and she shared the video with fans. Now shippers are begging them to finally start dating after seeing their insane chemistry.

Drake and Nicki Minaj have collaborated a number of times over the years but the professional relationship has never spilled into romance. Which is crazy because these two have such insane chemistry and they showed off yet again how electric they are together in a new Instagram video. Nicki, 35, shared a vid while hanging out with Drizzy, 31, where he seemed to diss her collaboration with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. “What’s that song called again, ‘Fefe?'” Drake asks Nicki in a condescending tone and she immediately busts out laughing, covering her mouth in shock over the shade.

Nicki shared the adorable video on Aug. 2 where Drizzy dropped the diss and started laughing as well as Nicki exclaimed “oh wow!” as her eyes grew wide. These two have so much chemistry that fans were begging in the IG comments section that they just get together once and for all. “I didn’t know how much I needed this,” one fan wrote while another added, “Marry each other.” Another fan even gave them a sweet nickname, proclaiming “DRICKIIIIII IS BACKKKKK,” while another person put it perfectly by writing, “The Queen and the King! Period!!!!”

Nick and Drake really are so adorable together. It’s a shame that they’ve never crossed over into anything romantic, but maybe that’s for the best. After all, he went there with frequent collaborator Rihanna, 30, after publicly proclaiming his love for her at the 2016 VMAs while he dressed up in a tux to present her with the Video Vanguard Award. After that the two officially began dating, but it only lasted a few months as Drizzy had a hard time being a one woman man. Ever since they’ve avoided each other professionally, which is a let down for all music fans.

Tekashi’s fans didn’t find anything funny about the video though. They immediately flooded the comments with the same line, repeating “6ix9ine doesn’t want to be with you no more.” Umm, they were never together! After his sketchy alleged beat down, he wrote a comment on Nicki’s IG page asking ““You still love me after I got beat up? :/” Tekashi has his own baby mama and was never romantic with Nicki.