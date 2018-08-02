Is Nicki Minaj Delaying Album Release To Try & One-Up Ariana Grande? — She Reveals The Truth

Hold up: Nicki Minaj moved her album release to the SAME day as Ariana Grande?! Some fans think she’s trying to compete with Ari, so Nicki took to Twitter to set the record straight.

After pushing her forthcoming album back from mid June to early August, Nicki Minaj, 35, is once again delaying the release of her record. The rapper ran into some some last-minute sampling clearance issues surrounding one track, and thought it best to hold the release for one more week. The kicker? The new release date coincides with Ariana Grande’s album, which drops the same day! Ari’s Sweetener is set to drop August 17, but now, the pop star’s time to shine could be overshadowed by the fellow A-list release.

Naturally, fans are speculating about just why Nicki chose this date, and many are even asking – is she trying to one-up her pal Ariana?! Nicki was quick to shoot down those assumptions, though. “I love this woman,” Nicki tweeted. “Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say.” Phew, Nicki and Ari still got love for each other! Given the recent collaborations between both mega-stars, we should have known that Ariana would be supportive of Nicki’s new release date. She even joined the conversation herself, laughing off any rumors of bad blood.

“Jesus is this what’s going on today?” Ari tweeted. “imma jus stop logging in at all lmfao. that’s my f–kng sister. she’s clearing a sample. buy and stream queen & sweetener aug 17 bye. these numbers don’t mean as much to the artist as they do to y’all. jus want y’all to listen to the project.” Nicki and Ariana previously linked up to release sexy music videos for “Bed” and “The Light Is Coming,” and it looks like they continue to be completely supportive of each other’s careers.

I love this woman. Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say 😉🍵🦄 https://t.co/dWE95pfYi2 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2018

Both Queen, and Sweetener are highly anticipated releases, and it’s no surprise both artists want to drop their perspective albums sooner than later. Each record will undoubtedly receive a Grammy nod, and the cutoff for 2018 albums to be nominated is quickly approaching in September. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Nicki doesn’t run into any other clearance issues.