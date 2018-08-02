Miley Cyrus ‘Fears’ For Noah Dating Lil Xan: Why She’s Preparing Her For Online Trolls & Haters

Miley Cyrus is the ultimate big sis! After Noah Cyrus made her romance with rapper, Lil Xan Instagram official, Miley felt the urge to protect her. Here’s the advice she gave to Noah to make sure she’s safe from online trolls!

Miley Cyrus, 25, is stepping in after Noah Cyrus, 18, confirmed her romance to Lil Xan, 21, in a string of PDA photos on Instagram. While Miley isn’t opposed to her little sister’s new relationship, she wants to make sure Noah is protected at all costs. “Miley told Noah to ignore the haters and online trolls who will try to pick apart her relationship,” a source close to Miley tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Miley explained how Lil Xan’s fans may hate her, while Noah’s fans may not like her boyfriend, so she encouraged Noah to tune out all the negative energy from fans throwing shade.”

Since Miley and Noah have always had an amazing bond, the younger Cyrus took the news super well. “Noah totally looks up to Miley for career and relationship advice too so when Miley speaks, Noah listens,” the insider says. “Miley also told Noah to listen to her heart and try to be true to herself in her new relationship.” Miley wants to steer her little sis in the right direction to make sure she’s happy over anything to source notes.

“Because Noah is so young, Miley just fears for her safety. She cautioned Noah not to do anything she is not comfortable doing and not to feel pressured by anyone. She let her know not to do anything she’s uncomfortable with,” the pal says. “Finally, Miley warned Noah to be careful not to fall in love too quickly. While loving someone can be the best thing in the world, breakups suck and having a broken heart can be the worst.” And, she’s got a point there!

Noah made her new romance with Lil Xan Instagram official on July 31. She posted a photo with the rapper, where he can be seen kissing the of her cheek and holding her close. The rapper, on the other hand, began posting PDA photos with the singer days before she did, on July 29. The young couples seems happier than ever, so we’re rooting for them!