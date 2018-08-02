Allison Mack’s ‘Smallville’ Co-Star Michael Rosenbaum Shocked By ‘Bizarre’ NXIVM Charges

‘Smallville’ star Michael Rosenbaum is just as surprised as anyone that his former co-star Allison Mack was involved in the NXIVM cult, he said in a new interview! Needless to say, he found it very bizarre.

Michael Rosenbaum, who played Superman villain Lex Luther on Smallville, has opened up about the allegations against his former co-star Allison Mack. Michael said during an appearance on Theo Von‘s podcast This Past Weekend that he was “shocked” and “surprised” to find out about Allison’s involvement in the volatile NXIVM cult. While he found some of her behavior on set a little strange, he had no idea any of this was happening!

“All I can say is this: When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional,” Michael said on the podcast. “She was just a great girl, great actress.” He said he did recall her “doing some self-help stuff,” though. “I didn’t listen to it,” he said. “I just remember thinking, ‘Oh that sounds a little culty. That’s not for me.’ I don’t know. I never thought about it…I felt like it was such a shock to hear these things. I just didn’t believe it.”

Allison was arrested in April and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy for her involvement in NXIVM, a purported self-help organization that allegedly branded its female members and allegedly forced them to perform sexual acts out of loyalty to its leader, Keith Raniere. She pleaded not guilty to all three counts and was released into house arrest on a $5 million bond. In July, she was charged with racketeering conspiracy; her attorney pleaded not guilty for her.

Michael said on the podcast that while they worked on the show together for seven years, he “didn’t really know her” — at least well enough to discover this. “We weren’t close friends, but, like, there was always respect and a love there … you don’t ever really know someone. She was just sweet. She was nice. I didn’t expect this. This was a curveball. But again, I didn’t really know her. It just makes me sad. It just makes me sad to know someone who really was a sweetheart could be capable of something like this. I don’t know the whole story.”

You can listen to Michael’s full interview above.