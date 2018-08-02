Mel B Goes Completely Naked For Sexy Skinny Dipping Session With Her BFF

Mel B went skinny dipping with her best friend and documented the whole thing! The ‘AGT’ judge revealed a nude photo on Instagram, while in the arms of her BFF, and it’s definitely NSFW!

Mel B, 43, is comfortable in the skin she’s in! The America’s Got Talent judge showed off her bikini body, without a bikini, while skinny dipping with her best friend, Gary Madatyan, on Instagram, August 1! Mel B shared two photos, where she and her BFF were completely nude while taking a dip in a pool. “Back to basics naked but never ever afraid finally, with my Bestie @gary_90210 #blessd #trust #nojudgement #brutallyhonest #nodrama,” she captioned the most revealing snap, which features Madatyan hugging her with his arms strategically placed in front of her breasts. The splash from the pool water also hid her other private areas, although viewers did get a glimpse at her bare booty!

In a second photo, Mel and Madatyan teased their forthcoming nude snap with a smirking photo, cut off just above their chests. “And then there where 2 #truefriendshipneverends #brutallyhonest #truth,” Mel caption alongside the photo. The singer‘s hashtags referred to her upcoming autobiography, titled “Brutally Honest” (a reported follow-up to her 2003 memoir, Catching A Fire) which is slated to be a tell-all to be released in November. The book will reportedly highlight her childhood, as well as her days with the Spice Girls and her recent career ventures.

Mel appears to be in good spirits amidst her tumultuous divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte, who she shares a daughter Madison, 6, with. They were married for 10 years before announcing their divorce in early April, with Mel claiming her ex was allegedly abusive and violent during their marriage.

Mel B takes a nude dip in the pool with her best friend, Gary Madatyan on August 1, 2018.

Mel, whose real name is Melanie Brown, filed for divorce on March 20, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She later obtained a restraining order against Belafonte on April 3, where she alleged in court documents that he had been physically and verbally abusive throughout their marriage, starting in 2007. A judge later issued a separate order on April 7 prohibiting Belafonte from releasing any photos, videos or other sexually explicit material involving Mel.

Mel and Belefonte are still in an ongoing battle to figure out how they will share custody of their daughter. Their most recent court date, originally schedule for the end of July has since been postponed, according to reports.