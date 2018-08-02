Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Becoming ‘Close’ Amidst Her Father’s ‘Sad’ Outbursts

Thomas Markle Sr.’s ‘sad’ attempts to trash the royals in the press is just driving his daughter away, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard that Meghan Markle’s been relying on Kate Middleton to help deal with her daddy drama.

What’s the saying “Sisters-In-Law before Misters?” It’s something like that for Meghan Markle, 36. The new Duchess of Sussex has become BFFs with Kate Middleton, 36, especially since Thomas Markle Sr., 74, keeps blabbing to the British press. “Meghan and Kate are becoming extremely close, and Kate’s friendship has been invaluable to Meghan recently as she tries to deal with all the emotions she’s feeling over her father’s media outbursts,” a palace insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Kate has a great attitude, and always manages to make Meghan smile, no matter how terrible she may be feeling,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s great that Meghan has someone on the inside that understands what she’s going through, and gets all the pressure that she’s feeling. Harry is thrilled that Meghan and Kate have forged such a close friendship, it’s a great relief to him, and he really appreciates how much Kate is looking out for Meghan.”

“On the outside you would think that Kate and Meghan don’t have much in common, but they actually get on really well,” the insider added. “They speak to each other several times a week. Kate has been a real lifesaver for Meghan, and a really good mate, they’re becoming very close friends.” It’s true. Meghan and Kate appeared together at Wimbledon, looking like the best of besties. Kate also has reportedly helped Meghan look amazing by recommending a number of London-based designers to her new sister-in-law. Kate, according to a Vanity Fair insider, has made a “real effort” to make Meghan feel loved, even as her father shades her (and her new family) in the press.

this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018

Though Meghan has only been officially a royal for a handful of weeks, her father’s habit of talking trash in the press has gotten old. While Meghan will never come out and denounce her father – probably because it would be unbecoming of a member of the British royal family – Chrissy Teigen, 32, doesn’t have to worry about that. The Lip Sync Battle host tore into Thomas after he spoke to the Daily Mail about his strained relationship with Meghan “This guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him,” Chrissy tweeted, asking a question that probably will never be answered. “Let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing.”