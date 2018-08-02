Maci Bookout Bummed Ryan Edwards Released From Jail: Does She Want To See Him ‘Punished’?

Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards has been arrested – and released – again after being picked up for alleged heroin possession. But does the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star feel enough is being done to help him beat his addiction?

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for Maci Bookout recently, as the Teen Mom OG star has seen her ex Ryan Edwards’ opioid addiction hit a low point, again. But, days after his July 23 arrest in Hamilton County, TN on a simple heroin possession charge, he was released in the early hours of July 31. As Teen Moms OG fans know, the 26-year-old and her ex have a son Bentley, 9, together. Even though they’re not a couple anymore what happens to him impacts their child. So how does she feel now that he’s back on the streets?

A friend of Maci’s tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s not happy about it. The pal says, “Maci is disappointed that Ryan was released from jail. She truly feels that, for his own health and safety, he should have been sent directly to a long-term rehab. She doesn’t want him punished. This isn’t about her being angry with him. This is about his life being at risk.” The person adds, “Maci does not believe Ryan has the tools he needs to stay clean right now so, to her, letting him out of jail puts him back in the danger zone. She’s very frustrated that the law isn’t being tougher on Ryan right now. She believes that’s what he needs to save his life.”

Maci has been pretty open about her fears for Ryan both on and off the MTV hit show. During a May 2017 Teen Moms OG episode she revealed that she cries “most nights” about his deadly addiction. A show insider also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maci was relieved when he got arrested last month. The person said, “She lives in fear that he’s going to overdose and die so getting the news that he was in jail was actually a huge relief because at least he’s still alive and still has a chance to beat this illness.” Now that Ryan has been released again it seems that Maci’s prayers that he’ll get long-term help in a facility – be that jail or rehab – have yet to be answered.