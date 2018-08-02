Kylie is a self-proclaimed lip kit queen! She sure knows how to rock a good smokey eye and a bold lip, and we’ve picked out her best makeup selfies yet. Check it out!

We could stare at Kylie Jenner‘s makeup looks for days! Not only is Kylie an incredible mom, she’s also an incredible makeup artist. The packaging on her products is to die for too and her super eye-catching palettes and lip kits have customers coming back for more — including us! With Kylie’s 21st birthday right around the corner (Aug. 7), she’s planning to drop the most epic collection yet and we’re so excited. She even gave her fans a sneak peak at the line on her Instagram stories a few days ago and we’re totally a fan of the looks she came up with. Our fave was when she rocked some gorgeous blonde hair, with a peach lip and some pretty gold eyeshadow. She posed while holding a red solo cup — how funny!

A few months ago, Kylie Cosmetics shared a pic of Kylie wearing last year’s birthday release lip kit “Leo” and we were obsessed with the dark look! Kylie posed in an oversized white hoodie with long blonde hair and dark smokey eye. Her lips were definitely part of the show as the dark deep berry colored lip shade stood out beautifully. Kylie doesn’t wear a dark lip often, but when she does, she certainly can make jaws drop!

Another favorite look from the makeup mogul is when she launched her “Shady” lip kit. The promotional shot Kylie Cosmetics posted shows Kylie sporting a short black bob with gold eyeshadow and an intense wing. The dark blue shade certainly stood out on her pump pout and paired so well with her dark hair. We love a fun look!

