While spending some quality time with her dad, Kylie Jenner went au naturale and revealed her much smaller pout in a makeup-free video. Watch here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is no longer plumping up her lips, and her natural pout was on full display in a makeup-free snap with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, on Aug. 1. The reality star still managed to look absolutely flawless without her face done up, and her lips appeared totally natural. At the beginning of July, fans pointed out that Kylie’s lips were starting to look much thinner, and she revealed that she removed all her fillers. Kylie’s lips have been a topic of discussion for Kardashian fans and haters alike ever since she started plumping them up years ago.

Meanwhile, it’s nice to see Kylie spending time with her dad, as it doesn’t happen quite often — especially since Caitlyn’s falling out with Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters. The drama started when Caitlyn published her book in April 2017, and Kris and her daughters felt they were not portrayed fairly in the autobiography. Since then, Caitlyn has not had a relationship with her ex-wife and stepchildren. However, Kendall and Kylie still do see Caitlyn every once in a while.

Since Kylie isn’t currently sharing pictures of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on social media, she didn’t document if the six-month-old was in attendance for the outing with Caitlyn. Hopefully the former Olympian did get to spend some time with her newest grandchild, though!

In just a few days, on Aug. 10, Kylie will celebrate her 21st birthday, and even though she’s a mom now, we’re expecting her to do it big. The question is — will Caitlyn be invited to the celebration if Kris and the Kardashians are also there? We’ll be waiting!