Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Still Thinks About Having More Kids: Will It Be With Younes?

Babies on the brain! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, may not be done have more children just yet! In a candid, new interview she reveals she’s not shutting the door on expanding her family! But, does that mean her BF, Younes Bendjima, 25, feels the same?

Keeping up with the Kardashian babies! The famous family’s oldest sibling, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, isn’t turning down the possibility of having a fourth child! “I think the thought is always in the back of my mind,” Kourtney told E! News of expanding her own family. “Never say never.” Nonetheless, the mother of three — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — failed to mention if her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25, would be involved in any potential baby plans.

When asked which Kardashian-Jenner sibling does she think will have the next baby, Kourtney danced around the question when she said, “Oh I don’t know. I can’t predict the future.” She went on to express her gratitude about how her family keeps growing. “It’s such a blessing. I don’t even know how we got here with so many babies but it’s so amazing,” Kourt said. “Just the fact that our kids can all grow up together…it’s such a magical time in our family.” The reality star spoke candidly with the outlet while promoting the August 5th season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, she also gushed over her sisters and new mothers, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kylie Jenner, 20. “It’s amazing watching them,” Kourtney gushed. “And I think I can also now say, ‘Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way.’ I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you’re going to be as a mom, so watching them and how they’re doing it — like everyone has their own way. You really can’t predict what you’re going to be like. So I think just watching them is really, it’s really special to see their journey.”

But, you heard Kourt — It seems as though another baby isn’t out of the cards for her just yet. So, we can only keep our fingers crossed that she and her French beau, who she’s been dating since later 2016, will surprise us all.

As you may know, Kourtney and Younes met in Paris on the night of Kim Kardashian’s robbery, back in October 2016. She detailed their meeting on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last season (14), where she gushed over how protective and supportive was when they got the call about Kim, despite just meeting that night. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since!

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday, August 5 at 9 PM, only on E!