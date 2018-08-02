Khloe Kardashian Slams Critics Claiming Kim Is ‘Homophobic’ After Tyson Beckford Diss: It’s ‘Ridiculous’

Khloe Kardashian is not here for the drama between her sis Kim Kardashian & Tyson Beckford, and she recently spoke out about the haters calling Kim ‘homophobic.’

Khloe Kardashian is coming to her sister’s defense after Kim K.’s feud with Tyson Beckford blew up! Khloe responded to fans slamming Kim Kardashian and calling her “homophobic” after she clapped back at Tyson, who said he wasn’t into her body. “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” Kim responded, which has prompted haters to call her “homophobic” for insinuating Tyson was gay. “I was with her when that was going on…what I hate is that people are saying that she is homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body shame woman,” Khloe told EXTRA. “I don’t know if people are saying that about him, but I just know people are attacking Kim about being homophobic, she is anything but, that’s ridiculous.”

While Kim has stayed quiet since her one response to Tyson set off fans, Tyson has continued to add fuel to the fire. The model took to Instagram to show his beefy figure and share his support for the LGBTQ community, while doubling down on the fact that he is not gay, as Kim may have insinuated. “Train 5-6 days a wk, weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can’t defend themselves!” he wrote. “I support LGBTQ, even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do. #blackexcellence #tysonbeckford #lgbt #superhero #realsuperhero.” Still, Khloe Kardashian makes a strong and important point — Tyson started the feud when he wrote on a photo of Kim that the “doctor f***ed up” and added, “Sorry I don’t care for it personally.” No one has come after the 47-year-old for body shaming Kim. Yet, when a woman stands up for herself, and maybe doesn’t use the correct wording, she’s demonized.

Kim still has yet to speak out since, but Tyson also shared an old meme of Kim’s head superimposed on a meathead’s body, with the words, “‘Hit the gym. Not the surgery.'”