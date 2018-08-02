Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Hot Post-Baby Body At Activewear Line Launch in NYC

Hot mama! The model, mom, entrepreneur, and fitness influencer debuted her new athleisure line in New York City today, and looks so gorgeous meeting her dedicated fans!

Khloe Kardashian flew to NYC to launch her Good American Activewear line at the SIX:02 store in Times Square on August 2. Hundreds of fans lined up for hours to see KoKo in person, and the new mom took time to take selfies and meet a bunch of those passionate followers! SIX:02 sells amazing brands like Nike, adidas, Superga, Free People, Ugg as well as Rihanna’s FENTY X PUMA and Beyonce’s Ivy Park. Now, you can get your Good American workout gear there, too! It’s also available on her website. It comes in sizes XS to 4X, so everyone can feel and look great while hitting the gym!

Khloe looked so pretty at the launch event. Her sexy new bob was styled by Andrew Fitzsimmons, and her makeup was done by Hrush Achemyan. Khloe has lost 33 pounds since giving birth in April, but she’s still dealing with haters. She wrote on Twitter, “Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.” She added, “We are so hard on ourselves… Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”

We love how Khloe always keeps a positive attitude and we can’t wait to wear her new workout gear in the gym! Khloe wore the Electric Feel Bomber Jacket and Leggings at the launch event!