Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s romance is heating up as the two of them are spending some quality time with his 5-year-old son! Find out about their fun lunch date here!

This relationship is getting serious! Katherine Schwarzenegger was all smiles while out and about with her new boyfriend Chris Pratt and his son Jack, 5. The three of them all decided to go to Soho’s members-only Little Beach House Malibu on Aug. 1. But while they went to the exclusive club, they all kept it casual. While Katherine wore a black T-shirt with matching black jeans, Chris opted for a plaid button-down shirt with shorts. CHECK OUT ALL THE PICS OF CHRIS AND KATHERINE’S SWEET HANG OUT HERE.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Chris has introduced Katherine to his son Jack. In fact, the three of them all went to church together in Los Angeles on July 29, before stopping for some ice cream. And while they got their sweet dessert, Chris planted a huge kiss on Katherine. For Chris, timing has been everything. After his very public split from his estranged wife Anna Faris, he’s finally ready to find love again — especially with Katherine.

“Chris is now in a place in his life where he wants to move on to a new relationship and fall in love, and his radar is all on Katherine,” a source close to Chris told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They are having an amazing time getting to know each other and things feel very natural. She is very familiar with celebrity so it’s very comforting for him that he doesn’t have to worry that she has other intentions. It’s a completely new type of relationship for him because he really wants to make it work and not have to play any games. It’s important for him to make this work.”