Justin Theroux Blown Away By Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Sexy’ ‘InStyle’ Shoot — Does He Want Her Back?

Justin Theroux has seen Jennifer Aniston’s ‘InStyle’ photo shoot & he is HERE for it! A source close to Justin told HL EXCLUSIVELY how much he’s ‘missing’ her!

Justin Theroux is blown away by Jennifer Aniston‘s “sexy” photo shoot for InStyle magazine. A source close to Justin told us EXCLUSIVELY how all of these new pics have made him “miss” her. “Justin’s seen all the pictures” from her September InStyle cover story “and he’s blown away by how sexy Jen looks,” our source said. “He kind of misses her and is suffering major FOMO. She looks hot!”

When it comes down to it, although Justin misses her, these two are just friends. “The way he’s been going on and on, it’d be easy to assume he wants her back,” our source went on to say. “But it’s actually the norm for them. The marriage is over, but they’re still each other’s biggest cheerleaders. It’s the same with Jen. She checks in with Justin all the time and is still really protective of him.” But aside from their friendship, is there any chance of them getting back together? “They’re genuinely still really good friends but that’s it,” our source admitted. “There’s no talk of getting back together. They’re both happy to leave that part of their relationship behind them. This is their new normal.”

And Jen has echoed those sentiments in her interview with InStyle. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken,” Jen said. “First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” she said, adding, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”