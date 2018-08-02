‘Jersey Shore’ Trailer: Weddings & Babies Galore — Plus, Is Angelina Returning AGAIN For Season 2?

Jerzdays are back! The first full trailer for season 2 of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ has arrived, and there’s a lot of life changes AND drama to come for the cast. Watch here!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for a second season on Aug. 23, and the first full-length trailer was finally released on Aug. 2! This time, the cast heads to Las Vegas, followed by a return to their original house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. For some of the roommates, this season is bringing some BIG changes. In the trailer, we see Deena Cortese tell her girlfriends that she’s PREGNANT! Speaking of babies, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s little girl arrived between filming seasons one and two, and she makes her TV debut in the trailer. SO CUTE!

Meanwhile, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is in the midst of planning his wedding to Lauren Pesce. And on the topic of weddings, it looks like Pauly D finds himself at the altar when the group is in Vegas. WTF is going on there?! Could he finally have found the woman of his dreams after all that searching during season one? Knowing how much Pauly loves to joke around, we’re going to guess there’s more to this story, and we’ll definitely be tuning in to find out what it is!

Of course, it wouldn’t be Jersey Shore without some drama. Upon arriving in Vegas, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi tells her roommates that she’d recently had lunch with Angelina Pivarnick, who wants to visit them in Sin City. Although everyone made amends with Angelina when she returned to the show last season, it’s clear that no one really wants her to come back again. Plus, Jenni “JWoww” Farley gets visibly pissed at her BFF for not filling her in about the lunch date.

One thing we didn’t see in the trailer is drama involving Ronnie and his on/off girlfriend, Jen Harley. The pair’s relationship has been incredibly tumultuous since their daughter was born, and Jen was even arrested for domestic battery in June. It’s unclear from the trailer if any of this will play out during season two.

The second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will premiere with a two-hour episode on Aug. 23 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. We can’t wait!