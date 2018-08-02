Ivanka Trump Slams Her Father, Donald’s Child Separation Policy: I Am ‘Vehemently Against It’

Ivanka Trump is going against her father’s recent policy, admitting she’s against the separation of immigrant children and their families. She said it was a ‘low point for me’ when the issue was at its peak. So, what will she do now?

Ivanka Trump, 36, the daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, 72, got brutally honest about her oppositions to his child separation policy. “That was a low point for me as well,” she said Thursday, August 2, when speaking at an Axios Newsmakers conversation on workforce development at the Newseum. She explained: “I feel very strongly about that and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children so I would agree with that sentiment. Immigration is incredibly complex as a topic. Illegal immigration is incredibly complicated.”

Last week, the Trump administration reunited at least 1,442 children with their parents after separating families at the border. An additional 378 children were united with parents or sponsors in the U.S. But there’s still much work to be done. The administration missed its July 10 reunification deadline for kids under five years old, and again missed its July 26 deadline to reunite eligible families with their children over five. A total 2,551 children were identified as separated from their families at the border. Ivanka admitted that immigration is an “incredibly complex topic,” and “illegal immigration is incredibly complex.”

Ivanka continued: “I am a daughter of an immigrant, my mother grew up in Communist Czech Republic, but we are a country of laws. … we have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, at risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone. These are not easy issues, these are incredibly difficult issues and like the rest of the country, I experience them in a very emotional way.”

The former fashion designer also went against her father’s negative opinion on the media when she said she does “not feel like the media is the enemy of the people.” — “I’ve certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate,” Ivanka said. “So I’ve had some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe especially when they feel targeted.”