Brad Pitt Upset Over Angelina Jolie’s Rumored Plans To Adopt? — Would He Adopt Again Too?

Would Brad Pitt be OK if Angelina Jolie adopted another child without him? A source close to Brad told HL EXCLUSIVELY about his reaction to the latest adoption rumors!

While rumors have been swirling that Angelina Jolie might adopt a seventh child, Brad Pitt won’t be adding more to his brood. A source close to the actor told us EXCLUSIVELY that his family is as big as he’d like it to be. “Brad has no desire to adopt any more children at this point in his life,” our source said. “He loves everyone of his children and does not feel the need to grow his family any bigger. He has enough kids to worry about.”

When it comes to reports that Angelina may be looking to adopt again, Brad is neither shocked, nor does he even care. “Angie always talked with Brad about expanding their family even more so Brad would not be surprised or upset if Angelina continued to adopt children,” our source went on to say. “But Brad has no interest in competing with his ex in an adoption war or trying to keep up with her in that weird way.”

All Brad cares about now is making sure he’s looking after his own kids. “Brad only wants what is best for his kids and he wants to give the kids he does have as much attention as possible,” our source added. “He doesn’t need anymore.” Rumors began that Jolie was looking to adopt after a a source told OK! magazine, “[Angelina’s] planning to adopt another child once she’s done filming and promoting Maleficent 2,” They also added that the adoption may be the result of “Empty nest syndrome,” because Angelina thinks it’s the right time to adopt because “the kids are growing up and don’t need her as much.”